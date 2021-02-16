ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 17, 2021

ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ADTN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 63rd quarter that ADTN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADTN was $16.44, representing a -10.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.45 and a 242.5% increase over the 52 week low of $4.80.

ADTN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). ADTN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.05. Zacks Investment Research reports ADTN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 175%, compared to an industry average of -34.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADTN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

