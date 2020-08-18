Dividends
ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ADTN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 61st quarter that ADTN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.1, the dividend yield is 2.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADTN was $12.1, representing a -8.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.20 and a 152.08% increase over the 52 week low of $4.80.

ADTN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). ADTN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.41. Zacks Investment Research reports ADTN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 600%, compared to an industry average of -13.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADTN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

