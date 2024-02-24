ADTRAN Holdings (XTRA:QH9) Price Target Increased by 6.05% to 8.09

The average one-year price target for ADTRAN Holdings (XTRA:QH9) has been revised to 8.09 / share. This is an increase of 6.05% from the prior estimate of 7.63 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.50 to a high of 10.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.55% from the latest reported closing price of 5.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADTRAN Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QH9 is 0.09%, a decrease of 17.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.51% to 75,657K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,785K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,019K shares, representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QH9 by 22.69% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,638K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,406K shares, representing an increase of 33.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QH9 by 18.11% over the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 3,105K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 3,056K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,959K shares, representing an increase of 35.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QH9 by 17.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,181K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.