ADTRAN Holdings (XTRA:QH9) Price Target Increased by 13.16% to 11.92

The average one-year price target for ADTRAN Holdings (XTRA:QH9) has been revised to 11,92 € / share. This is an increase of 13.16% from the prior estimate of 10,53 € dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7,74 € to a high of 14,31 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.71% from the latest reported closing price of 12,38 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADTRAN Holdings. This is an decrease of 200 owner(s) or 48.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QH9 is 0.12%, an increase of 4.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.70% to 70,679K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DnB Asset Management AS holds 3,124K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,904K shares , representing an increase of 7.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QH9 by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 2,986K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,213K shares , representing a decrease of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QH9 by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,695K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares , representing an increase of 78.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QH9 by 330.07% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,597K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,411K shares , representing an increase of 7.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QH9 by 1.50% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,479K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,736K shares , representing a decrease of 10.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QH9 by 9.48% over the last quarter.

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