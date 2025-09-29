ADTRAN Holdings (XTRA:QH9) Price Target Increased by 10.72% to 11.05

The average one-year price target for ADTRAN Holdings (XTRA:QH9) has been revised to 11,05 € / share. This is an increase of 10.72% from the prior estimate of 9,98 € dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7,78 € to a high of 14,37 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.64% from the latest reported closing price of 7,86 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADTRAN Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QH9 is 0.13%, an increase of 6.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 70,905K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Divisar Capital Management holds 4,229K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,429K shares , representing an increase of 18.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QH9 by 12.86% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,903K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,139K shares , representing a decrease of 8.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QH9 by 10.08% over the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 2,730K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,552K shares , representing a decrease of 30.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QH9 by 28.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,636K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,120K shares , representing an increase of 19.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QH9 by 14.13% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,102K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,406K shares , representing an increase of 33.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QH9 by 45.56% over the last quarter.

