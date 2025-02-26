ADTRAN Holdings Q4 Loss Narrows; Sees Q1 Below View

(RTTNews) - ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) announced that its preliminary net Loss attributable to company for the fourth quarter narrowed to $45.92 million or $0.58 per share from prior year's $109.86 million or $1.40 per share.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ADTRAN Holdings was $45 million or breakeven per share from a loss of $6.74 million or $0.05 per share in the prior year.

Total revenue for the quarter grew to $242.85 million from $225.48 million a year ago.

On average, 4 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected the company to report loss of $0.03 per share on revenue of $237.95 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects revenue to be within a range of $237.5 million to $252.5 million and non-GAAP operating margin of 0% to 4%.Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect to report first quarter revenue of $235.64 million.

