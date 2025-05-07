Markets
ADTRAN Holdings Q1 Preliminary Revenue Up 10%

(RTTNews) - ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) reported that its preliminary revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $247.7 million, higher by 10% year-over-year. The company posted GAAP loss per share of $0.13 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.03.

The company reported quarterly GAAP gross margin of 38.5% and non-GAAP gross margin of 42.6%.

For the second quarter of 2025, the company expects revenue to be within a range of $247.5 million to $262.5 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be within a range of 0% to 4%.

