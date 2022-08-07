ADTRAN Holdings (NASDAQ:ADTN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.09

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.09 per share on the 1st of September. This means the annual payment will be 1.5% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

ADTRAN Holdings Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Even though ADTRAN Holdings is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 22.4% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. This means the company will be unprofitable and managers could face the tough choice between continuing to pay the dividend or taking pressure off the balance sheet.

NasdaqGS:ADTN Historic Dividend August 7th 2022

ADTRAN Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The last annual payment of $0.36 was flat on the annual payment from10 years ago. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. ADTRAN Holdings' earnings per share has shrunk at 22% a year over the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

We should note that ADTRAN Holdings has issued stock equal to 59% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

ADTRAN Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about ADTRAN Holdings' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for ADTRAN Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. Is ADTRAN Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

