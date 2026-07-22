Markets
ADTN

ADTRAN Holdings Expects Q2 Preliminary Revenue Below Earlier Given Outlook

July 22, 2026 — 02:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) Wednesday said that it expects preliminary revenue in the second quarter to be lower than the earlier given guidance. For the preliminary revenue in the second quarter, the company expects to report a range of $280.0 million to $282.0 million, which is below the previously announced guidance range of $283.0 million to $303.0 million. For the preliminary net loss attributable to the company's common stockholders, it expects a range of $9.9 million to $11.0 million. It also expects adjusted net income attributable to the company's common stockholders to be between $2.1 million to $4.3 million. ADTRAN also expects preliminary loss per share to be between $0.12 to $0.14, and adjusted earnings per share to be between $0.03 to $0.05. In the overnight activity on Nasdaq, the shares were trading 2.22 percent lower at $11.87, after closing Tuesday's trading 4.66 percent up.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADTN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.