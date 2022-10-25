ADTRAN Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ADTN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ADTRAN Holdings Inc (Symbol: ADTN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.87, changing hands as high as $22.38 per share. ADTRAN Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADTN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.30 per share, with $25.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.