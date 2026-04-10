ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN) Surges 7.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN) shares rallied 7.9% in the last trading session to close at $14.82. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 34.1% gain over the past four weeks.

The uptrend was primarily attributable to a lucrative contract by ProRail, the operator of the Dutch railway network, to deploy its ALM in service fiber monitoring solution to protect the integrity of its nationwide fiber infrastructure. Leveraging critical ICT systems for incident management, maintenance and new construction planning, it will offer a real time insight into fiber health across ProRail’s 4,600km backbone network to identify and address issues before they impact rail operations.



ADTN shares were also buoyed by the launch of its Ensemble Cloudlet multi node solution, a high availability edge platform that supports AI inference and agentic AI deployments where low latency, resilience and secure local processing are critical. It will help remove the complexity and cost barriers that slow modern service and enterprise deployments by developing a single, logical cloud with distributed storage and automated failover.

This networking equipment maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +200%. Revenues are expected to be $285.48 million, up 15.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For ADTRAN Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ADTN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

ADTRAN Holdings is a member of the Zacks Communication - Components industry. One other stock in the same industry, Ooma (OOMA), finished the last trading session 2.8% lower at $13.91. OOMA has returned 1.5% over the past month.

For Ooma, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.2% over the past month to $0.32. This represents a change of +60% from what the company reported a year ago. Ooma currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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