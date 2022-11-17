ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of ADTRAN Holdings Inc (Symbol: ADTN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.06, changing hands as low as $19.88 per share. ADTRAN Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADTN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.30 per share, with $25.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.91.

