ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN) Price Target Increased by 24.72% to 19.82

The average one-year price target for ADTRAN Holdings (NasdaqGS:ADTN) has been revised to $19.82 / share. This is an increase of 24.72% from the prior estimate of $15.89 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.69% from the latest reported closing price of $15.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADTRAN Holdings. This is an decrease of 148 owner(s) or 39.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADTN is 0.14%, an increase of 8.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.78% to 83,130K shares. The put/call ratio of ADTN is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,771K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,426K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company.

Royce & Associates holds 3,127K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,597K shares , representing an increase of 16.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTN by 69.69% over the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 3,124K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,904K shares , representing an increase of 7.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADTN by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 2,986K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,213K shares , representing a decrease of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADTN by 11.08% over the last quarter.

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