ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN) Moves 9.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN) shares ended the last trading session 9.2% higher at $9.66. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 13.5% gain over the past four weeks.

The upside was primarily driven by better-than-expected revenues recorded in the preliminary second-quarter 2025 results. ADTRAN expects revenues to be in the range of $262.5 million to $267.5 million, which exceeds the earlier guidance range of $247.5 million to $262.5 million. The solid revenue growth was attributable to improved market conditions and increasing demand for its products and services.



Management felt that business conditions were favorable for the company, which led to higher demand trends. ADTRAN will disclose further details when it officially reports final results for the second quarter on Aug. 4, 2025.

This networking equipment maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +104.2%. Revenues are expected to be $257 million, up 13.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For ADTRAN Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ADTN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

ADTRAN Holdings is a member of the Zacks Technology Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Jamf Holding (JAMF), finished the last trading session 3.5% higher at $8.36. JAMF has returned -13.2% over the past month.

For Jamf Holding, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.17. This represents a change of +21.4% from what the company reported a year ago. Jamf Holding currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.