ADTRAN Helps Talkie Communications Build Fiber Optic Network

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN said that it is helping Talkie Communications — a Chestertown, MD-based Internet service provider — to build a full-fiber, 10G communications foundation along the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Fiber is going to change people’s lives on the Eastern Shore as it will help connect underserved communities and drive overall economic growth in the region.



In August 2019, the networking equipment maker announced several additions to its cutting-edge 10G PON portfolio. Its comprehensive 10G solutions ensure a premium broadband service experience for everyone. The solutions offer the scale and reliability required to realize the future of converged residential and business networks.



10G PON delivers the service quality and reach that network operators need to maximize their revenue opportunities, while delivering a robust multi-gigabit service structure that meets customers’ increasing demand. With these solutions, operators can shift focus from capacity creation to delivering an enhanced customer experience for supporting intense bandwidth applications.



ADTRAN is optimizing its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum as communication service providers scale their network capabilities. The company is poised to benefit from growing customer engagements across its portfolio of software-defined access, 10G solutions and G.fast products. Also, its global strategy of diversification across geographies and markets augur well for future growth.



The company’s revenues are diverse and well balanced, with contributions across North America, LATAM, EMEA and Pacific Rim regions. Its broad portfolio of next-generation solutions continues to gain traction with increasing number of customers in an expanding range of market segments.



ADTRAN has long-term earnings growth expectation of 5%. It beat earnings estimates thrice in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average positive surprise of 133.3%. The stock has added 6.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 19% in the year-to-date period.







ADTRAN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A few better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Nokia Corporation NOK, PCTEL, Inc. PCTI and Viasat, Inc. VSAT. While Nokia and PCTEL sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Viasat carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Nokia surpassed earnings estimates thrice in the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 89.3%.



PCTEL surpassed earnings estimates thrice in the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 146.4%.



Viasat surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 230.6%.



5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.