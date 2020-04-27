ADTRAN Boosts Smart Home Connectivity with Plume Tie-up

Networking equipment maker ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently announced its collaboration with smart home network services provider — Plume — to enhance in-home WiFi coverage through support tools and business intelligence. Markedly, the collaboration will help broadband service providers to deliver a competitive and high-quality Internet connectivity with ADTRAN’s avant-garde portfolio of turnkey network implementation, cloud and managed services.



Equipped with advanced network security and personalized controls, Plume provides AI-driven WiFi coverage that caters to more than 700 million connected devices managed worldwide. It enables Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to gain an in-depth know-how of subscriber’s home network and device-level usage patterns. Specifically designed to offer fast and reliable Internet access, the platform provides real-time threat protection against potential cyberattacks. Further, it leverages leading-edge cloud-based platform and software-defined network that optimizes network operations as well as boosts subscriber revenues.



Notably, ADTRAN will integrate Plume’s Customer Experience Management platform in its Mosaic Subscriber Suite for a comprehensive single pane view of the smart home network. This integration will be possible with the help of Plume’s OpenSync platform, which is a carrier-grade open-source software, responsible for device and firmware management, service onboarding and provisioning with unparalleled customer support. Consequently, this partnership will enable ISPs to deliver innovative smart home services such as Plume Adaptive WiFi and WiFi motion detection Plume Motion with seamless smart home network and security.



While strengthening ADTRAN’s footprint in service capabilities, the move is aimed at providing service providers with an advanced ecosystem of services. The portfolio provides an integrated set of tools to enable service providers to outsource the build and management of networks.



ADTRAN’s broad portfolio of next-generation solutions continue to gain traction with increasing number of customers in an expanding range of market segments. The company’s network implementation services provide speed and scale to build fiber and fixed wireless networks. This, in turn, enables service providers to reach more customers and expand their competitive edge. Its global strategy of diversification across geographies and markets bode well for future growth.



Despite diligent execution of operational strategies, shares of ADTRAN have plunged 44.3% compared with the industry’s decline of 38.6% in the past year.







Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



ADTRAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Ericsson ERIC, Opera Limited OPRA and InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ericsson has a long-term earnings growth rate of 17.7%.



Opera’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 192.9%, on average.



InterDigital’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 62%, on average.



Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today



Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.