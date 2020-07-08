ADTRAN Boosts Rural Broadband Connectivity With XGS-PON

Continuing with its quest to accelerate deployment of broadband services in rural areas, ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently announced the collaboration with Mississippi’s Alcorn County Electric Power Association (“ACE”). The electric utility company will leverage the networking equipment maker’s avant-garde XGS-PON technology to deliver multi-gigabit broadband connectivity in the rural Mississippi. Markedly, the collaboration will augment network flexibility and deliver high-quality Internet with the help of ADTRAN’s high-end portfolio of turnkey network implementation services.



ADTRAN’s XGS-PON is a fixed wavelength passive optical network technology that has paved the path for the roll-out of future-proof fiber networks to address the accretive broadband requirements of communities and subscribers. Notably, this technology is considered to be the most effective platform for the delivery of symmetric multi-gigabit services. Equipped with a next-gen networking architecture, the innovative platform manages network traffic through priority scheduling and offers high-bandwidth backhaul services. Impressively, it has the capacity of economically delivering up to 10G speeds across ACE’s footprint, which makes it a cost-effective solution to support the electric co-operative’s broadband strategy.



Apart from capitalizing on ADTRAN’s XGS-PON technology, the utility firm is also working with FiberRise, the sole fiber optics broadband solutions provider to offer a Utility Grade Broadband network. FiberRise will be responsible for engineering and construction management for the fiber project. As of now, the XGS-PON technology will be utilized to offer 2G services, which will be twice as fast as the broadband services provided by fiber providers in Alcorn County. Markedly, this cutting-edge technology will not only support local customers but also give a significant boost to businesses, educational institutions and manufacturing plants with seamless connectivity. The latest achievement is a perfect example to highlight ADTRAN’s significant contribution in the deployment of faster broadband speeds across underserved communities in the United States.



Few days back, ADTRAN announced that it had provided a comprehensive suite of broadband access solutions to service providers as part of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (“RDOF”) program. ADTRAN provides RDOF-compliant fiber, vectoring and fixed wireless solutions to the service providers. Notably, RDOF is an undertaking of the Federal Communications Commission for subsidizing rural broadband network connectivity. The program is expected to allocate $20.4 billion over a period of 10 years and will enable service providers to deliver low-priced broadband services to communities that are deprived of high-speed Internet access. The company has already started the RDOF Phase 1 short-form application process, which will cater to nearly 5.5 million customers with broadband speeds of at least 25 Mbps.



The Huntsville, AL-based company is poised to benefit from growing customer engagements across its portfolio of software-defined access, 10G solutions and G.fast products. It is optimizing its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum as communication service providers scale their network capabilities. Its global strategy of diversification across geographies and markets augur well for future growth. The company’s network implementation services provide speed and scale to build fiber and fixed wireless networks. This, in turn, enables service providers to reach more customers and expand their competitive edge.



Backed by diligent execution of operational strategies, shares of ADTRAN have rallied 19.3% compared with the industry's rise of 28.7% in the past three months.





ADTRAN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Calix, Inc. CALX, United States Cellular Corporation USM and Bandwidth Inc. BAND.



Calix’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 43%, on average.



United States Cellular’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 104.1%, on average.



Bandwidth’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 89.4%, on average.



