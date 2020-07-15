ADTRAN Boosts Rural Broadband Connectivity in Orange County

As part of the rural broadband initiative, networking equipment maker ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently joined forces with Orange County Broadband Authority (“OCBA”) to deploy its fiber access platform — Total Access 5000 (TA5000). Notably, this avant-garde solution has been selected by the administrative body to provide seamless broadband connectivity to the underserved communities residing in the rural areas of the county.



Markedly, OCBA provides affordable and high-speed broadband services to promote economic development in the rural areas. Equipped with a multi-faceted approach, it capitalizes on dark fiber connectivity assets to power various public safety facilities with best-in-class network infrastructure. Thanks to large upfront capital expenses, private broadband companies are currently not able to provide affordable network connectivity services to their customers. OCBA intends to minimize such capital expenditures for private service providers for the larger benefit.



ADTRAN’s TA5000 solution, which is considered to be one of the world’s most deployed fiber access platform, provides an end-to-end high-performance broadband connectivity. It enables service providers to rapidly expand network capacity and deliver top-notch multi-gigabit services with reduced time to market. It is an integral component of 10G fiber access portfolio and has been specifically designed to support burgeoning network demand in an economical manner. The cutting-edge platform accelerates service velocity and simplifies network planning and capacity management to minimize operating expenditure. As part of the latest collaboration, OCBA will also capitalize on ADTRAN’s fixed wavelength passive optical network technology — XGS-PON — to address the accretive broadband requirements of communities and subscribers.



Apart from providing scalable network architecture, ADTRAN’s latest move highlights that its 10G fiber access technology is well positioned to optimize its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum as service providers aim to improve speed and augment network capabilities. This partnership will help OCBA to upgrade their network infrastructure and eliminate the digital divide. These industry-leading broadband connectivity initiatives will not only create numerous employment opportunities for the unemployed residents but also help to digitally update archives. Notably, the latest deployment is being conducted through ADTRAN’s ‘Enabling Communities, Connecting Lives’ program.



Moving forward, ADTRAN is poised to benefit from growing customer engagements across its portfolio of software-defined access, 10G solutions and G.fast products. The company’s network implementation services provide speed and scale to build fiber and fixed wireless networks. This, in turn, enables service providers to reach more customers and expand their competitive edge. Its global strategy of diversification across geographies and markets bodes well..



Backed by diligent execution of operational strategies, shares of ADTRAN have rallied 33.4% compared with the industry’s rise of 25.6% in the past three months.





ADTRAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



