ADTRAN Boosts Fiber Connectivity With UCS Partnership

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently announced that it has joined forces with National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative’s — United Cooperative Services (UCS) — for the deployment of innovative fiber access platform with seamless broadband connectivity to residents and businesses across North Texas. Markedly, the collaboration is likely to aid UCS to deliver a competitive and high-quality Internet connectivity with ADTRAN’s avant-garde portfolio of turnkey network implementation, cloud and managed services.



With a rich history of more than 80 years, UCS is a member-driven cooperative that primarily works for the distribution of electricity to nearly 86,000 different locations of North Texas. Equipped with a resilient business model, UCS strives to provide seamless electricity supply with exceptional service in three major areas — to the members directly, to the communities they serve and to the greater community of cooperatives across the nation. Per the partnership, the electric cooperative will leverage ADTRAN’s Total Access 5000 (TA5000) multi-gigabit service platform and Mosaic Device Manager for an end-to-end high-performance broadband connectivity.



Recognized as one of the world’s most deployed fiber access platform, ADTRAN’s TA5000 solution enables service providers to rapidly expand network capacity and deliver top-notch multi-gigabit services with reduced time-to-market. Markedly, TA5000 is a part of 10G fiber access portfolio. Specifically designed to support burgeoning network demands with greater scalability, the innovative platform simplifies operations like network planning and capacity management to minimize operating expenditure. Meanwhile, the Mosaic Device Manager is a robust auto-configurated management platform that leverages a secure cloud-based deployment model to provide end-to-end provisioning of subscriber devices. It utilizes network and subscriber intelligence to eliminate truck rolls and reduce operational costs.



Apart from providing scalable network architecture, ADTRAN’s latest move highlights that 10G fiber access technology is well positioned to optimize its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum as service providers aim to improve speed and augment network capabilities. Further, with an approval rate of 91%, UCS will deliver seamless fiber connectivity across 14 different provinces of North Texas. With these solutions, UCS can further shift its focus from capacity creation to delivering an enhanced customer experience for supporting intense bandwidth applications. Notably, the latest deployment is being conducted through ADTRAN’s “Enabling Communities, Connecting Lives” program.



The company is poised to benefit from growing customer engagements across its portfolio of software-defined access, 10G solutions and G.fast products. The company’s network implementation services provide speed and scale to build fiber and fixed wireless networks. This, in turn, enables service providers to reach more customers and expand their competitive edge. Its global strategy of diversification across geographies and markets bode well for future growth.



