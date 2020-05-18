ADTRAN Boosts Fiber Connectivity With Openreach Partnership

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently collaborated with BT Group’s wholesale access arm — Openreach — to deploy the networking equipment maker’s software-defined fiber access platform with seamless broadband connectivity to residents and businesses across the United Kingdom. Markedly, the collaboration is likely to help more than 600 U.K.-based broadband service providers to deliver a competitive and high-quality Internet connectivity with ADTRAN’s avant-garde portfolio of turnkey network implementation, cloud and managed services.



Recognized for managing BT’s local access network, Openreach provides high speed fiber to the premises network services to more than 2.5 million British homes. With a whopping investment of £14 billion over the last 10 years, Openreach is considered as U.K.’s prime digital network and offers best-in-class phone, broadband and ethernet services. With a promise of offering fiber broadband to more than 10 million homes by 2025, its diversified network of telecom engineers walk the extra mile to provide a reliable and affordable network that helps customers to stay connected.



Per the partnership, Openreach will capitalize on ADTRAN’s wide portfolio of Mosaic Cloud Platform and SDX series of optical line termination to reinforce its full fiber broadband connectivity. The Mosaic Cloud Platform is an open microservices architecture that provides network management and SDN control for the entire access network. Specifically designed to operate in multi-vendor environments, the innovative network system combines modern web-scale technology with open source platforms to enable a more flexible and agile services delivery framework. Meanwhile, the SDX platforms are built on modern architectural principles that support the adoption of network automation and reduce service provisioning time.



Apart from providing a scalable network architecture, ADTRAN’s next-gen technology is aimed at offering fiber broadband providers the flexibility to support the symmetrical gigabit-level bandwidth rates, thereby realizing the demand of converged residential and business networks to support critical cloud applications, massive IoT, Internet and 5G. Further, Openreach will also fortify its GPON and XGS-PON network to deliver a robust multi-gigabit service structure that meets the accretive networking demands of customers. With these solutions, operators can shift focus from capacity creation to delivering an enhanced customer experience for supporting intense bandwidth applications. Impressively, with this partnership, the U.K.-based telco intends to add 20 million subscribers by the end of 2020.



Moreover, ADTRAN is optimizing its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum as communication service providers scale their network capabilities. The company is poised to benefit from growing customer engagements across its portfolio of software-defined access, 10G solutions and G.fast products. The company’s network implementation services provide speed and scale to build fiber and fixed wireless networks. This, in turn, enables service providers to reach more customers and expand their competitive edge. Its global strategy of diversification across geographies and markets bode well for future growth.



Despite diligent execution of operational strategies, shares of ADTRAN have plunged 34.8% compared with the industry’s decline of 19% in the past year.





