ADTRAN Boosts Connectivity With 60GHz Fixed Wireless Solution

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN has expanded its fixed wireless services portfolio with the ADTRAN MetNet 60GHz high-powered version 2 (HPv2) CPE. This high-powered next-gen solution is aimed at supporting small cell densification initiatives while strengthening the existing fiber network infrastructure of residential areas with best-in-capabilities of multi-gigabit services. The move underscores ADTRAN’s dedicated efforts to provide seamless broadband connectivity with high-end portfolio of turnkey network implementation services.



It is worth mentioning that ADTRAN’s knowledge for last mile solutions leverages industry-leading fixed wireless solutions combined with comprehensive network implementation services. This integration enables network providers to offer high-capacity broadband connectivity at the lowest cost per unit. These leading-edge solutions are known for utilizing mesh mmWave backhaul and access platforms for expanding fiber footprint and gigabit service coverage in dense urban areas. Also, the mmWave mesh fixed wireless solutions accelerate the process of 5G deployments while fostering rural broadband expansion.



The ADTRAN MetNet 60GHz HPv2 CPE, which is part of ADTRAN’s fixed wireless portfolio, has been designed with the technology developed by Cambridge Communication Systems. It operates on a 90-degree phased array antenna that doubles the network coverage over legacy gigabit mesh solutions. This feature enables the device to not only deliver streamlined connectivity but also minimize additional overheads to achieve maximum operational efficiency. The self-healing solution is likely to eliminate the digital disparity, providing ultra-low latency connection with improved resilience universally.



ADTRAN’s latest move highlights that its fiber access technology is well positioned to optimize its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum as service providers aim to improve speed and augment network capabilities. The Huntsville, AL-based company intends to proactively benefit from accretive customer engagements across its portfolio of software-defined access, 10G solutions and G.fast products. The company’s network implementation services provide speed and scale to build fiber and fixed wireless networks. This, in turn, enables service providers to expand their competitive edge. Notably, its global strategy of diversification across geographies and markets augurs well for growth.



Despite diligent execution of operational strategies, ADTRAN’s shares have lost 8.9% against the industry’s growth of 33.4% in the past year.







ADTRAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



