ADTRAN Boosts Broadband Access in Rural Mississippi: Stock to Gain?

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently announced that Tishomingo Connect has opted to deploy ADTRAN’s Mosaic One SaaS platform and 10G fiber access to expand broadband connectivity across rural Mississippi regions. With this collaboration, Tishomingo Connect, a subsidiary of Tishomingo County Electric Power Association, is aiming to deploy the high-capacity rural networks in the most cost-efficient way possible.



ADTN’s offering includes XGS-PON Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) and SDX Series Optical Network Terminals. This will ensure seamless network expansion with up to 10 Gbit/s symmetrical data rates. To deliver high-speed and reliable WiFi 6 performance for an increasing number of household devices, ADTN will deploy the SDG 800 Series service delivery gateways. In addition to that, ADTRAN Mosaic one will empower service providers with a comprehensive view of user interactions and actionable intelligence to enhance subscriber experience and optimize operations.



Moreover, AI-driven insights will support infrastructure maintenance and minimize service disruptions. Along with boosting rural connectivity with immediate effect, these advanced solution suites will also equip Tishomingo to scale up its service capacities in a cost-effective manner for more advanced applications.



Fast and reliable Internet connections have become vital to support modern digital services across various sectors including education, healthcare, e-commerce and other business activities. Expansion of fiber broadband in remote areas will likely bring transformational effects for rural residence, opening up a vast array of opportunities.

Will This Collaboration Boost ADTN’s Share Performance?

Expanding access to internet connectivity across rural and remote areas is gaining significant importance worldwide. ADTN’s robust portfolio of scalable fiber access solutions, mosaic one SaaS platform, is well positioned to facilitate cost-effective rural broadband deployment projects. However, fierce competition from other established players remains a concern.

ADTN’s Stock Price Performance

The stock has lost 37.6% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 38.9%.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ADTRAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%. It is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises.



Its excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.



Workday Inc. WDAY carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%.



WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes the process easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.

