ADTRAN Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates on Healthy Revenue Growth

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ADTN reported strong fourth-quarter 2025 results, with the top and bottom lines surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company recorded solid revenue growth year over year, driven by robust demand trends in both segments. Management’s focus on cost optimization and enhancing its operating model to ensure higher long-term shareholder returns is positive. However, macroeconomic headwinds are worrisome.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, net loss in the December quarter was $1.52 million or a loss of 2 cents per share compared with a net loss of $46.11 million or a loss of 58 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The narrower loss was attributable to top-line growth.



Excluding non-recurring items, non-GAAP earnings for the reported quarter were $12.76 million or 16 cents per share against a net loss of $1.77 million or a loss of 2 cents per share a year ago. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8 cents.



For 2025, ADTRAN recorded a GAAP net loss of $41.57 million or a loss of 52 cents per share compared with a net loss of $456.91 million or a loss of $5.79 per share in 2024. Non-GAAP earnings for 2025 were $18.32 million or 23 cents per share against a net loss of $33.05 million or a loss of 42 cents per share in 2024.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Quote

Revenues

Quarterly total revenues jumped to $291.56 million from $242.85 million in the prior-year quarter, driven by diligent execution of operational plans and increasing demand for state-of-the-art solutions for cloud, fiber, AI and edge computing. ADTRAN witnessed growth across all major revenue categories and gained market share in key areas. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $280 million. For 2025, total revenues increased to $1.08 billion from $922.72 million in 2024.



Network Solutions contributed $242.65 million in revenues compared with $197 million in the prior-year quarter. Services and Support revenues were $48.91 million, up from $45.84 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Other Details

Non-GAAP gross profit surged to $123.92 million from $100.27 million in the year-ago quarter for respective margins of 42.5% and 41.3%. Non-GAAP operating income improved to $18.78 million from $5.79 million in the year-ago quarter for respective margins of 6.4% and 2.4%.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In 2025, ADTRAN generated $129.77 million of cash from operating activities compared with $103.57 million a year ago. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had $95.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $27 million of non-current lease obligations compared with respective tallies of $76 million and $25.9 million in the prior-year period.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2026, ADTRAN expects revenues in the range of $275-$295 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the band of 4% to 8%.

ADTRAN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

