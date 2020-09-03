ADTRAN Augments Networking Portfolio With Improved Solutions

With a proven track record of serving domestic and international service providers with streamlined communications infrastructure, ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently unveiled four significant updates related to a collaboration along with some state-of-the-art networking solutions at the 2020 Virtual CONNECT Press & Analyst Event. Impressively, the Huntsville, AL-based company is best known for collaborating with various network operators by leveraging its multi-gigabit service portfolio to augment network flexibility, while supporting customers with high-capacity broadband services.



ADTRAN apparently joined forces with an Iowa-based telecom service provider — Mechanicsville Telephone Company — to deploy its much-acclaimed Mosaic Subscriber Suite. Notably, the company ADTRAN supports the firm with its Total Access 5000 multi-service platform for an end-to-end high-performance broadband connectivity. Reinforcing the partnership, the company is currently focused on enhancing its networking requirements with the introduction of advanced Wi-Fi services.



The Mosaic Subscriber Suite is considered to be a one-stop shop solution for management software and subscriber insight that offers cloud-based tools for efficient network management. The platform reduces operational costs with aggregated dashboards to quickly resolve Wi-Fi issues, enhance customer experience with sophisticated support tools and capture subscriber device trends while generating new revenue streams. Mosaic Customer Experience, which is powered by a software-defined network — Plume — delivers unmatched customer services from a cloud-based platform to achieve greater adaptability and security. The solution has been deployed in 80 locations till date wherein ADTRAN intends to install it in at least 20 new locations on a weekly basis by 2020.



ADTRAN also announced the introduction of Mosaic Network Insight, which has been specifically designed to assist utilities and co-operatives with best-in-class networking services. The solution leverages AI and data analytics, and increases operational agility by transforming large data sets into actionable insights. It is equipped with network optimization feature that identifies and resolves major network problems, capacity insights to ensure peak performance, service assurance feature to measure the quality of services and subscriber experience to reduce the overall customer churn rate. The other updates by the company are related to the expansion of its NetVanta Gigabit Ethernet Enterprise Switch portfolio and cost-effective solutions that will address challenges related to the global IoT market.



Moving forward, ADTRAN is optimizing its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum as communication service providers scale their network capabilities. The company is well poised to benefit from accretive customer engagements across its portfolio of software-defined access, 10G solutions and G.fast products. The company’s network implementation services provide speed and scale to build fiber and fixed wireless networks. This, in turn, enables service providers to reach more customers and expand their competitive edge. Its global strategy of diversification across geographies and markets augur well for future growth.



