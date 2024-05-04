News & Insights

Markets
ADTN

ADTRAN Anticipates $293 Mln Non-Cash Goodwill Impairment In Q1

May 04, 2024 — 10:42 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) expects to record a material non-cash goodwill impairment in the first quarter of 2024 on the carrying amount of goodwill solely allocated to the Network Solutions segment in an estimated amount of $293 million.

The quantitative impairment assessment was triggered as a result of factors such as a decrease in the Company's market capitalization, cautious service provider spending due to economic uncertainty and continued customer inventory adjustments, the company said.

The company noted that the impairment leads to an increased GAAP operating loss for the first quarter 2024 by the same amount. It will not, however, result in any current or future cash expenditure and has no impact on the company's GAAP revenue and the non-GAAP operating margin guided for the first quarter 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADTN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.