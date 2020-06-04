ADTRAN Aids Network Operators With Enhanced Fiber Solutions

Networking equipment maker, ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently announced the addition of avant-garde Combo PON technology to its Total Access 5000 (TA5000) multi-gigabit portfolio to augment network flexibility and deploy cutting-edge fiber access platform to support customers with high-capacity broadband services. Markedly, the latest move will help network operators and broadband service providers to deliver competitive and high-quality Internet connectivity with industry-leading portfolio of turnkey network implementation, cloud and managed services.



Recognized as one of the world’s most deployed fiber access platform, ADTRAN’s TA5000 solution enables service providers to rapidly expand network capacity and deliver top-notch multi-gigabit services with reduced time-to-market. TA5000, an integral part of 10G fiber access portfolio, is specifically designed to support burgeoning network demands with greater scalability that increases service velocity and simplifies operations like network planning and capacity management to minimize operating expenditure. Apart from leveraging ADTRAN’s 10G fiber access, it capitalizes on the updated standard of Passive Optical Network (PON) — XGS-PON — to deliver differentiated service offerings with multi-gigabit business services to capture significant market share, thereby boosting competitiveness in the global market.



Meanwhile, Combo PON is a high-density 10G PON module that provides the ability to combine GPON networks with next-gen 10G XGS-PON technology. Backed by enhanced economies of scale, this second-generation XGS-PON enables network operators to revamp existing GPON fiber networks and establish new FTTH networks to support the economic and social development of the communities they serve. With operational benefits, this innovative technology simplifies fiber network modernization processes and provides an impressive 50% reduction in capital expenditure with 75% reduction in space. The incorporation of Combo PON technology has expanded TA5000’s capacity to deliver disruptive multi-gigabit services, thereby making it the highest density 10G PON solution available in the U.S. market.



In another development, ADTRAN extended its much-lauded SDX solutions to deploy disaggregated fiber access platforms and support operators to deliver highly programmable SD-Access networks with network automation and service orchestration capabilities that reduce service provisioning time and IT complexity. Markedly, the SDX platforms are built on modern architectural principles that lower integration costs and delivers improved efficiency with reduced operating expenditure. Specifically designed to operate in multi-vendor environments, the SDX platform bolsters revenue growth and speeds time-to-market with enhanced customer experience. The latest SDX series consists of ADTRAN SDX 6312 Sealed Combo PON OLT, ADTRAN SDX 6320 Combo PON OLT and ADTRAN SDX 8305 multi-terabit aggregation switch. Markedly, the SDX portfolio and Mosaic Cloud Platform have already been selected by BT Group’s wholesale access arm Openreach and T-Mobile US, Inc.’s TMUS parent company Deutsche Telekom for the deployment of software-defined fiber access platform across the U.K. and Germany, respectively.



Moreover, the Huntsville, AL-based company is optimizing its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum as communication service providers scale their network capabilities. The company is poised to benefit from growing customer engagements across its portfolio of software-defined access, 10G solutions and G.fast products. The company’s network implementation services provide speed and scale to build fiber and fixed wireless networks. This, in turn, enables service providers to reach more customers and expand their competitive edge. Its global strategy of diversification across geographies and markets bode well for future growth.



Despite diligent execution of operational strategies, shares of ADTRAN have plunged 27.8% against industry’s growth of 2% in the past year.





ADTRAN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the industry are Bandwidth Inc. BAND and Calix, Inc. CALX, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Bandwidth’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 89.4%, on average.



Calix’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 43%, on average.



These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic



The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.