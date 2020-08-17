ADTRAN Advances Rural Broadband Connectivity With TEC Tie-Up

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN extended its long-term partnership with TEC, a residential and business services provider for rural communities, by providing its Total Access 5000 (TA5000) fiber access platform across mid-south America. The avant-garde solution will be utilized to strengthen TEC’s network infrastructure with best-in-capabilities of 10G multi-gigabit services. Also, the partnership will support TEC to augment its network flexibility and deliver high-quality Internet connectivity.



Being one of the world’s most used platform, ADTRAN’s TA5000 enables service providers to expand network capacity and deliver top-notch multi-gigabit services with reduced time-to-market. The solution has been designed to support burgeoning network demands with greater scalability and simplifies operations like network planning and capacity management to minimize operating expenditures. With almost 3,700 miles of copper connectivity, TEC intends to become a leading fiber network provider in the upcoming days.



As part of the collaboration, TEC will capitalize on ADTRAN’s fixed wavelength passive optical network technology, XGS-PON, to address the proliferating broadband needs of subscribers. TEC also leveraged ADTRAN’s Mosaic Subscriber Suite for an end-to-end high-performance broadband connectivity. It is worth mentioning that TEC, which delivers communication services across Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama, is the first service provider to distribute cutting-edge 10G services across mid-south America. The collaboration will offer high-bandwidth services to education and healthcare sectors with new revenue-generating opportunities.



ADTRAN’s latest move highlights that its 10G fiber access technology is positioned to optimize its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum as service providers aim to improve speed and augment network capabilities. This partnership will help TEC upgrade its network infrastructure and eliminate the digital divide. The Huntsville, AL-based company is likely to benefit from growing customer engagements across its portfolio of software-defined access, 10G solutions and G.fast products. Its network implementation services provide speed and scale to build fiber and fixed wireless networks. This enables service providers to reach more customers and expand their competitive edge.



ADTRAN’s shares have returned 10.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 42.2% in the past year.





ADTRAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Calix, Inc. CALX, Clearfield, Inc. CLFD and Nokia Corporation NOK, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Calix’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 59.7%, on average.



Clearfield’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.6%, on average.



Nokia’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.5%, on average.

