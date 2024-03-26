ADTRAN (ADTN), Vertilas Partner to Redefine Optical Standards

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. ADTN and Vertilas have jointly unveiled a pioneering achievement in optical technology, introducing the industry's inaugural 100Gbit/s PAM4 single-mode VCSEL technology. The innovation heralds a new era of low power consumption in optical engines and modules, boasting an impressive 80% reduction in power compared to conventional solutions.



Engineered for the rigorous demands of intra-data center operations and AI/ML workloads, ADTRAN's latest advancement signifies a remarkable milestone in efficiency, consuming less than 2pJ/bit, including the laser driver.



This breakthrough technology is poised to augment ADTRAN's MicroMux family of pluggable transceivers, catering to the burgeoning generative AI application market. With an eye toward future scalability, ADTRAN's innovation addresses the pressing need for robust, high-capacity and eco-friendly data processing solutions.



The technology's short-cavity single-mode design, based on indium phosphide semiconductor material, facilitates operation across O-band and C-band wavelengths, delivering 100Gbit/s per channel. By leveraging stacked single-mode lasers, throughput of up to 800Gbit/s and 1.6Tbit/s is achieved, promising superior performance with reduced power consumption and costs.



ADTRAN's portfolio expansion into this cutting-edge technology underscores its commitment to delivering sustainable, high-capacity networking solutions poised to propel networks into the next wave of AI infrastructure development.



ADTRAN continues to benefit from solid demand trends of its network solutions, driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home Wi-Fi connectivity and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. The company’s end-to-end solutions simplify the deployment of fiber-based broadband services and provide a better customer experience.



It is focused on being a top global supplier of access infrastructure and related value-added solutions from the Cloud Edge to the Subscriber Edge through a broad portfolio of flexible hardware and software network solutions. These products enable a seamless transition to the fully converged, scalable, highly automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video networks of the future.



The stock has lost 66.1% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 62.7%.



