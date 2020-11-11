ADTRAN (ADTN) Unveils Mosaic One to Boost Network Visibility

ADTRAN Inc. ADTN recently extended its software capabilities to enable carriers develop more intelligent networks to handle data upsurge with the launch of Mosaic One. This cloud-based network and service optimization platform will offer a single pane of glass view and management for broadband access and connected home solutions to proactively solve service issues and improve subscriber experience.



The coronavirus pandemic has led to an increase in home broadband demand owing to various lockdown restrictions and surge in work-from-home trend. With exponential growth in high-bandwidth applications like streaming video and gaming on multiple wireless devices at home, as movie theatres and live sporting events take a back seat, service providers often grapple with various network issues. Mosaic One aims to plug this shortcoming with an end-to-end network visibility.



Collating and analyzing data from the broadband network gateway, the broadband access network and the in-home network, Mosaic One simplifies network operations and helps to troubleshoot issues. Integrating a rich set of data visualization and optimization tools, it leverages an open, multi-vendor architecture to streamline complex processes. Moreover, it provides advanced tools to assess bandwidth capacity and identify the drawbacks within the network through automation to facilitate service providers to focus on other key areas for higher revenue generation.



In order to complement the Network Solutions portfolio and enable customers to accelerate time to market, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction, ADTRAN offers a complete portfolio of maintenance, turnkey network implementation, maintenance, solutions integration and managed services. The company’s network implementation services offer a full spectrum of services related to engineering (pre-construction), installation/turn-up (construction) and provisioning (post-construction), partnering with customers to tailor a program to each specific service delivery need. ADTRAN’s ProCloud Wi-Fi service, which has been developed on the company’s virtual Wireless LAN, is opening up new opportunities as Valley Business Solutions is utilizing its technology on a much wider scale. Apart from these products, the company has registered significant growth in its professional service activities that deploy the Total Access System components in telecommunication companies.



Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, ADTRAN expects solid traction in its domestic markets for ultra-broadband and Fiber-To-The-Home solutions along with Software-Defined) access and Ethernet passive optical network solutions. The company also anticipates a pickup in capital spending in Tier-1, Tier-2 and regional service provider market segments. ADTRAN’s global leadership in software-defined access is likely to ensure a steady stream of revenues as it helps clients reduce cost and accelerate service delivery and deployment. The company is well positioned to optimize its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum. ADTRAN expects to gain from increased customer engagements across its comprehensive portfolio of software-defined access, 10G solutions and G.fast products. Its global strategy of diversification across geographies and markets is laudable.



The stock has gained 27.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 36%.





