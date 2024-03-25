ADTRAN (ADTN) Unveils FSP 3000 M-Flex800 for Network Operators

ADTRAN Inc. ADTN recently unveiled FSP 3000 M-Flex800, a one-slot card that serves as a universal host for ZR, ZR+ and OpenROADM coherent interfaces. The latest addition to ADTRAN’s coherent optical technology suite aims to unlock the full potential of ZR and ZR+ optics and facilitate the development of compact, energy-efficient, high capacity transport solutions from the edge to the core.



With the growing pace of digital activities across industries, operators are witnessing a surge in data traffic and greater bandwidth requirements. To meet this growing demand, network operators require a flexible solution that can enhance network capacity efficiently and cost-effectively.



Owing to these changing market trends, Network operators are making the shift toward adopting IPoDWDM (IP over Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing) from traditional DWDM (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing) setups. IPoDWDM enables the convergence of IP (Internet Protocol) networks and optical networks.



The integration ensures efficient network utilization and boosts network capacity. It also allows operators to scale network capacity to accommodate changing demand patterns. In addition to greater flexibility and scalability, it also drives cost efficiency in operations.



However, Integrating IP routing with DWDM technology can be intricate and this complexity can lead to challenges during deployment and ongoing management. IPoDWDM setups lack clear demarcation, which complicates troubleshooting, particularly in environments with mixed IP and optical equipment.



ADTRAN FSP 3000 M-Flex800 essentially addresses these shortcomings. It efficiently acts as a gateway between classical DWDM and the latest IPoDWDM, bringing the benefits of standardized ZR optics to a broad spectrum of operators. The M-Flex800 provides much simpler demarcation and multiplexing technology compared to classical OTN (optical transport network) muxponder solutions. By slotting the M-Flex800 into any FSP3000 chassis, the solution can be deployed in multiple use cases, such as data center environments, central offices and street cabinets.



The versatile, multi-rate line card efficiently matches the high-capacity connectivity requirements of organizations, cloud providers and telecom operators. In addition to reducing power consumption, the universal host simplifies upgradation to 800 Gbit/S line speeds and Ethernet services. These advanced features make FSP 3000 M-Flex800 suitable for a multitude of applications of network operators.



ADTRAN continues to benefit from solid demand trends for its network solutions, driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home Wi-Fi connectivity and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. The company’s end-to-end solutions simplify the deployment of fiber-based broadband services and provide a better customer experience.



It is focused on being a top global supplier of access infrastructure and related value-added solutions from the Cloud Edge to the Subscriber Edge through a broad portfolio of flexible hardware and software network solutions. However, Stiff competition from other established players in the market affect the company’s profitability.

