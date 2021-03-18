ADTRAN (ADTN), TruVista Upgrade Network in Rural South Carolina

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently announced that it has collaborated with a cable TV company — TruVista Communications — to establish a streamlined communications infrastructure in the rural areas of South Carolina. Consequently, the enhanced network framework will aid local residents and businesses to fulfill their growing networking demands with utmost agility, which includes distance learning and remote work.



The latest move comes as a boon, especially at a time when the entire world is reeling under the catastrophic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with dire necessity of high-speed broadband services. Markedly, the partnership is part of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (“RDOF”) initiative, which further bolsters ADTRAN’s commitment to supporting rural communities with best-in-class broadband networks while assisting TruVista to augment its network flexibility.



Headquartered in Chester, SC, TruVista is a major provider of communications services to nearly 20,000 residential and business customers for a long time. Apart from cable TV, some of the services are Internet, voice, security and wireless services.



As an RDOF winning bidder, the company primarily focuses on upgrading the network infrastructure to not only boost economic growth in the rural areas but also eliminate digital disparity for an enhanced customer experience. Currently, TruVista leverages ADTRAN’s avant-garde GPON solutions to deliver high-end fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services to the underserved communities.



As part of the alliance, TruVista will be capitalizing on ADTRAN’s Total Access 5000 (TA5000) 10G fiber access platform. Recognized as one of the world’s most deployed fiber access platform, ADTRAN’s TA5000 solution provides end-to-end superior broadband connectivity.



The cutting-edge platform enables service providers to rapidly expand network capacity and deliver advanced multi-gigabit services with reduced time to market. It accelerates service velocity and simplifies network planning and capacity management to minimize operating expenditure. Impressively, it is the highest density XGS-PON solution available in the U.S. market and forms an integral component of 10G fiber access portfolio.



ADTRAN’s XGS-PON is a fixed wavelength passive optical network technology that has paved the path for the roll-out of new-age fiber networks to address the accretive broadband requirements. This technology is believed to be the most effective platform for the delivery of symmetric multi-gigabit services.



Apart from TA5000, TruVista will harness ADTRAN’s Mosaic cloud software services for the deployment of subscriber insight and management solutions for efficient network management. That said, the latest network modernization initiative will enable TruVista to improve local economy while paving the path for a flexible broadband infrastructure.



Markedly, ADTRAN’s 10G fiber access technology is well positioned to maximize its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum as service providers seek to boost network capabilities. Despite the COVID-19-induced macroeconomic challenges, the Huntsville, AL-based company expects solid traction in its domestic markets for ultra-broadband and FTTH solutions. Its global leadership in software-defined access is likely to ensure a steady stream of revenues while accelerating service delivery and deployment.



The stock has surged 198% compared with the industry’s growth of 120.2% in the past year.





ADTRAN currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, Ubiquiti Inc. UI and Clearfield, Inc. CLFD. While Aviat Networks and Ubiquiti sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Clearfield carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 61.7%, on average.



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 62.6%, on average.

