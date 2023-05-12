ADTRAN (ADTN) to Power USA Communications' High-Speed Internet

ADTRAN Inc. ADTN recently inked a definitive agreement with USA Communications to provide high-speed Internet services to rural and urban customers across Eastern Iowa. The deal would enable the carrier to offer flexible and resilient broadband connectivity to help bridge the digital divide in the region.



USA Communications offers Internet, voice and video services for hard-to-reach rural and urban businesses. In order to expand its geographic footprint and improve its service with higher flexibility, it selected ADTRAN 10G fiber access platform that uses an open and disaggregated architecture that eliminates vendor lock-in facilities. The software-defined platform also offers leading service scalability that enables USA Communications to support its business with minimal infrastructure changes.



The multigigabit-capable infrastructure will enable the carrier to expand its network coverage to reach underserved areas and unlock new revenue-generating opportunities. This, in turn, is likely to boost the regional economy and strengthen its position as a leading Internet service provider in Eastern Iowa.



ADTRAN continues to benefit from solid demand for its network solutions. The company’s end-to-end solutions simplify the deployment of fiber-based broadband services and provide a better customer experience. It is focused on being a top global supplier of access infrastructure and related value-added solutions from the Cloud Edge to the Subscriber Edge through a broad portfolio of flexible hardware and software network solutions. These products enable customers to transition to the fully converged, scalable, highly automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video network of the future.



The company has enabled service providers to leverage the ADTRAN Mosaic Software-Defined Access architecture that combines modern Web-scale technologies with open-source platforms to facilitate rapid innovation in multi-technology, multi-vendor environments. The Mosaic cloud platform and Mosaic OS, combined with programmable network elements, provide operators with a highly agile, open-services architecture. This allows operators to better deal with web-scale competition by reducing the time and cost to launch new service, technologies and best-of-breed suppliers as they strive to reduce operational costs while creating and deploying differentiated product offerings.



To complement the Network Solutions portfolio and to enable customers to accelerate time to market, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction, ADTRAN offers a complete portfolio of maintenance, turnkey network implementation, maintenance, solutions integration and managed services. The company’s network implementation services offer a full spectrum of services related to engineering (pre-construction), installation/turn-up (construction) and provisioning (post-construction), partnering with customers to tailor a program to each specific service delivery need.



The stock has lost 53% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 17.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ADTRAN carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Workday Inc. WDAY, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered an earnings surprise of 7.67%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 11.24%.



Workday is a provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.



IHS Holding Limited IHS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another key pick. Based in London, the United Kingdom, it is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count.



IHS Holding has more than 39,000 towers across 11 markets — Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Egypt, Kuwait, Nigeria, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia. The stock has gained 60.7% in the past six months.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IHS Holding Limited (IHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.