ADTRAN (ADTN), Three River Partner to Aid Broadband Services

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN announced that it recently collaborated with a telecommunications services provider, namely Three River to upgrade the latter’s network infrastructure with its avant-garde portfolio of multi-gigabit and fiber access platforms including Combo PON (Passive Optical Network) technology and Total Access 5000 (TA5000).



Integration of these breakthrough solutions will enable the cable operator Three River to augment its network flexibility and deliver high-quality Internet connectivity to the customers based in rural Nebraska while strengthening ADTRAN’s fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) strategy as part of the company’s 10G initiative. Markedly, this latest collaboration underscores ADTRAN’s efforts to provide future-proof broadband service delivery with high-end portfolio of turnkey network implementation services.



Operating since 1898, Three River is a telecommunications company that provides cable TV, fiber and long-distance telephone services. It offers low-cost broadband services with best-in-class security solutions to monitor businesses and protect customers from various kinds of mishaps and natural catastrophes.



This Nebraska-based telco has been striving for quite some time to revamp its entire network and this latest partnership with ADTRAN is a perfect strategic fit to boost its dedicated endeavors for a reliable and high-capacity broadband infrastructure, given the burgeoning need for advanced connectivity amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Apart from TA5000 and Combo PON technology, Three River will capitalize on ADTRAN’s Mosaic Subscriber Suite including Mosaic Customer Experience as part of the concerned collaboration.



ADTRAN’s Combo PON offers 2.5G GPON and 10G symmetrical XGS-PON from a single port, deploys future-proof fiber networks for communities and increases return on investment through an expanded customer base with high-value services. Further, this cost-effective solution accelerates next-gen access architectures that facilitate cloud service agility and data center economies. The solution is specifically designed to address remote working and 4G/5G backhaul needs.



TA5000 is integral to 10G fiber access portfolio, which enables service providers to rapidly expand their network capacity for a robust FTTH deployment and deliver top-notch multi-gigabit services with reduced time to market. It supports surging network demands and simplifies operations like network planning and capacity management to minimize operating expenditures.



Meanwhile, the Mosaic Subscriber Suite is considered the ultimate solution for management software and subscriber insight that offers cloud-based tools for efficient network management. The platform reduces operational costs with aggregated dashboards to quickly resolve Wi-Fi issues, enhance customer experience with sophisticated support tools and capture subscriber device trends while generating new revenue streams. Mosaic Customer Experience, which is powered by a software-defined network called Plume delivers unmatched customer services from a cloud-based platform to achieve greater adaptability and security. That said, the recent network modernization initiative will enable Three River to minimize maintenance operational costs while paving the path for a flexible broadband infrastructure.



ADTRAN’s 10G fiber access technology is well-positioned to maximize its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum as service providers seek to improve speed and boost network capabilities. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic posing macroeconomic challenges, this Huntsville, AL-based company expects a healthy momentum in its domestic markets for ultra-broadband and FTTH solutions. It also anticipates a rise in capital spending in Tier-1, Tier-2 and regional service provider market segments. Further, ADTRAN’s global leadership in software-defined access is likely to ensure a steady stream of revenues for the company as it helps clients reduce operational overheads and accelerate service delivery as well as deployment.



The stock has gained 32.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 50.2% in the past year.





ADTRAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, Plantronics, Inc. PLT and Calix, Inc. CALX, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.8%, on average.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 568.2%, on average.



Calix delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 72.2%, on average.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.