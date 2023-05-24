ADTRAN (ADTN) Solution to Power Faster Wi-Fi in New Zealand

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently announced that Wireless Nation selected its connected home solution to expedite the deployment of high-speed Wi-Fi services in New Zealand. The agreement marks the growing acceptance of ADTRAN’s network solution portfolio and boosts its commercial prospects.



To provide superior customer experience and expand the existing network coverage, Wireless Nation, the leading broadband provider in New Zealand is planning to ramp up Wi-Fi service installation and ensure secure, reliable and robust connectivity. In order to cope with the rising pace of digitalization, a solid infrastructure is needed in the backend with advanced management capabilities that are easy to install, shorten deployment time with minimum skilled-worker requirements. ADTRAN’s AI-driven connected home technology reduces the need for customer support with simple remote setup process and enables seamless connectivity in underserved and remote areas.



ADTRAN’s cloud-managed broadband technology combined with AI-powered adaptive Wi-FI from Plume seamlessly adapts to changing network conditions and boosts efficiency. It includes Plume workpass that provides enhanced security to enterprise networks and ensures greater monitoring and management of sensitive data. The solution also features Plume homepass that will enrich Wireless Nation with data-driven insights and enable them to improve security, optimize the network and offer a customized experience.



ADTRAN continues to benefit from solid demand trends of its network solutions, driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home Wi-Fi connectivity and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools.. It is focused on being a top global supplier of access infrastructure and related value-added solutions from the Cloud Edge to the Subscriber Edge through a broad portfolio of flexible hardware and software network solutions. These products enable customers to transition to the fully-converged, scalable, highly-automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video network of the future.



In addition, the company has enabled service providers to leverage the ADTRAN Mosaic Software-Defined Access architecture that combines modern Web-scale technologies with open-source platforms to facilitate rapid innovation in multi-technology, multi-vendor environments. The Mosaic cloud platform and Mosaic OS, combined with programmable network elements, provide operators with a highly agile, open-services architecture. This helps operators to better compete with Web-scale competition by reducing the time and cost to launch new service, technologies and best-of-breed suppliers as they strive to reduce operational costs while creating and deploying differentiated product offerings.



The stock has lost 51.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 8.3%.



ADTRAN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



