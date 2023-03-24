ADTRAN (ADTN) Solution to Aid Truespeed's Network Expansion

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently announced that Truespeed selected its fiber network solution to enhance broadband connectivity and expand coverage in South West England. The U.K.-based broadband provider has already connected more than 60,000 properties under its fiber network platform. Implementing ADTRAN’s technology will accelerate Truespeed’s aim to increase its reach to half a million by 2025. This agreement accentuates the strength of ADTRAN’s fiber broadband portfolio and its ability and usefulness in providing efficient, fast and reliable connectivity across cities, towns and rural areas.



The company’s multi-gigabyte technology paves the way for high-speed, cost-efficient network connectivity. Truespeed is looking to leverage ADTRAN’s XGS-PON technology that allows the service provider to boost speed up to 900 Mbp/s to households and up to 10Gbp/s to organizations. It significantly reduces the requirement for additional equipment installation, allowing rapid deployment of the technology and connecting new users faster.



Integration of XGS-PON greatly enhances the efficiency and sustainability of fiber broadband infrastructure. In the modern world, Internet connectivity has become an integral part of life and data demands are rising daily. The XGS-PON optical line terminals allow greater scalability, enabling operators to match the changing data requirements of the consumers.



ADTRAN continues to benefit from solid demand trends of its network solutions driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home Wi-Fi connectivity and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. The company’s end-to-end solutions simplify the deployment of fiber-based broadband services and provide a better customer experience.



It is focused on being a top global supplier of access infrastructure and related value-added solutions from the Cloud Edge to the Subscriber Edge through a broad portfolio of flexible hardware and software network solutions. These products enable customers to transition to the fully converged, scalable, highly automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video network of the future.



The company has enabled service providers to leverage the ADTRAN Mosaic Software-Defined Access architecture that combines modern Web-scale technologies with open-source platforms to facilitate rapid innovation in multi-technology, multi-vendor environments. The Mosaic cloud platform and Mosaic OS, combined with programmable network elements, provide operators with a highly agile, open-services architecture. This allows operators to better compete with Web-scale competition by reducing the time and cost to launch new services, technologies and best-of-breed suppliers as they strive to reduce operational costs while creating and deploying differentiated product offerings.



The stock has declined 17.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 31.4%.



ADTRAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Ubiquiti, Inc. UI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2(Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 6.90% in the last reported quarter. Earnings estimates for UI for the current year stand at $7.31 per share. Ubiquiti and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. Its service-provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems and routing, while enterprise product platforms provide wireless local area network (WLAN) infrastructure, video surveillance products and machine-to-machine communication components.



The company’s excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. Its operating model is backed by a rapidly growing and highly engaged community of service providers, distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators and corporate IT professionals (referred to as the Ubiquiti Community).



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 14.17%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for ANET for the current year stand at $5.79 per share. Arista provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



It continues to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. It is well-poised for growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Arista has introduced network observability software, DANZ Monitoring Fabric (DMF), on its switching platforms for enterprise-wide traffic visibility and contextual insights.



Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered an earnings surprise of 1.55%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It is witnessing strong momentum across its core industry verticals and is confident of its long-term prospects. Investments in customer solutions and sales organizations have enabled the company to capitalize on the solid demand across end markets.



Juniper is a leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices. The company develops, designs and sells products that help build a network infrastructure for services and applications based on a single Internet protocol network worldwide. The company caters to the networking needs of enterprises, public sector organizations and service providers across the globe.

