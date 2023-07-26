ADTRAN (ADTN) Solution Fosters Connectivity in Rural Regions

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently revealed that MTC Technologies has selected its Total Access 5000 (TA5000) platform to upgrade and expand broadband infrastructure in Southeast Iowa. The TA5000 is an advanced 10Gbit/s fiber access platform well known for its ease of deployment and impressive scalability, enabling support for high bandwidth-intensive applications.



Leveraging ADTRAN’s power-efficient, cost-effective solution, MTC Technologies is aiming to augment its footprint in remote locations and promote digital empowerment. The solution also includes ADTRAN’s SDX 620 series, which will support service providers with enhanced capacity and data transmission rates. The modular design of TA5000 supports various access protocols that facilitate uninterrupted service offerings with the rapid expansion of the infrastructure.



The rising prevalence of digital activities like remote work, online learning, project collaboration, healthcare and financial services, HD video streaming and more, has led to a growing demand for high-speed networks on a daily basis. XGS-PON (passive optical network) terminals and TA5000 will allow MTC Technologies to address this surging data demand effectively and provide next-generation connectivity solutions.

ADTRAN’s team also provides continuous support without any additional charges, ensuring fast troubleshooting and optimum functionality of the broadband infrastructure.



The company continues to benefit from solid demand trends of its network solutions, driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home Wi-Fi connectivity and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools.

It is focused on being a top global supplier of access infrastructure and related value-added solutions from the Cloud Edge to the Subscriber Edge through a broad portfolio of flexible hardware and software network solutions. These products enable customers to transition to the fully-converged, scalable, highly-automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video network of the future.



In addition, the company has enabled service providers to leverage its Mosaic Software-Defined Access architecture that combines modern Web-scale technologies with open-source platforms to facilitate rapid innovation in multi-technology, multi-vendor environments.

The Mosaic cloud platform and Mosaic OS, combined with programmable network elements, provide operators with a highly agile, open-services architecture. This helps operators to better compete with Web-scale competition by reducing the time and cost to launch new services, technologies and best-of-breed suppliers as they strive to reduce operational costs while creating and deploying differentiated product offerings.



The stock has lost 57.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 2.1%.



ADTRAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



