ADTRAN (ADTN) Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Fall

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN reported unimpressive fourth-quarter 2019 results wherein the top line decreased on a year-over-year basis.



Net Loss



On a GAAP basis, net loss for the December quarter was $12.7 million or loss of 26 cents per share compared with loss of $8.4 million or loss of 18 cents per share recorded in the year-ago quarter. The deterioration was primarily due to significant income tax benefit in the prior-year quarter and lower revenues in the reported quarter. In 2019, net loss was $54 million or loss of $1.13 per share compared with loss of $19.3 million or loss of 40 cents per share in 2018.



Quarterly non-GAAP net loss came in at $3.2 million or loss of 7 cents per share compared with loss of $5.8 million or loss of 12 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss of 13 cents. Non-GAAP net earnings in 2019 were $4.7 million or 10 cents per share against net loss of $16.4 million or loss of 34 cents per share a year ago.



ADTRAN, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ADTRAN, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ADTRAN, Inc. Quote

Revenues



Quarterly revenues were $115.8 million compared with $140.1 million in the year-earlier quarter and surpassed the consensus estimate of $113 million. The decline was attributable to lower sales at Products, which fell 17.7% year over year to $96.2 million. Sales from Services were $19.6 million, down 15.7%. However, full-year revenues increased 0.1% to $530.1 million from $529.3 million driven by strong revenues in Services segment. Markedly, ADTRAN witnessed significant growth in its international business.



Other Details



Total cost of sales declined from $84.7 million to $68.7 million. Gross profit came in at $47 million compared with $55.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating loss for the fourth quarter was $15.1 million compared with operating loss of $3.8 million posted a year ago.



Notably, the company communicated that its board of directors has announced a quarterly cash dividend of 9 cents per share to shareholders on record as of Feb 20, payable on Mar 5.



Cash Flow & Liquidity



In 2019, ADTRAN utilized $41 million of net cash for operating activities against $55.5 million generated a year ago. As of Dec 31, 2019, the networking equipment maker had $76.2 million in cash and equivalents with $46 million of non-current liabilities compared with the respective tallies of $105.5 million and $33.8 million a year ago.



Going Forward



ADTRAN continues to optimize its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum as communications service providers scale up their network capabilities. The company is likely to benefit from its comprehensive portfolio of software-defined access, fiber extension and 10G PON solutions, particularly in Europe. This apart, its strategy of diversification across the globe along with technological advancements instills optimism.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



ADTRAN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A few better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Advantest Corporation ATEYY, BlackBerry Limited BB and Perficient, Inc. PRFT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Advantest surpassed earnings estimates twice in the trailing four quarters, the positive surprise being 27.5%, on average.



BlackBerry surpassed earnings estimates twice in the trailing four quarters, the positive surprise being 68.8%, on average.



Perficient surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the positive surprise being 10.3%, on average.



More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.