ADTRAN (ADTN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN reported solid first-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.



This Huntsville, AL-based networking equipment maker saw record product order bookings in the quarter.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, net income in the March quarter was $0.9 million or 2 cents per share against a net loss of $10 million or loss of 21 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The significant improvement was largely driven by narrower operating loss and a gain from investments.



Non-GAAP net income came in at $6.3 million or 13 cents per share against a net loss of $2.2 million or loss of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Also, the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9 cents.

Revenues

Quarterly total revenues grew to $127.5 million from $114.5 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting the increased demand for ADTRAN’s network solutions. Also, the top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $126 million.



The company’s business continues to be driven by strong demand for its fiber access platforms, in-home service delivery platforms and software platforms with regional service providers across the United States and Europe.



Sales of network solutions were $113.8 million compared with $97.4 million in the year-ago quarter. ADTRAN’s end-to-end solutions simplify the deployment of fiber-based broadband services and provide a better customer experience. Services and support sales were $13.7 million, down from $17.2 million.

Other Details

The total cost of sales increased from $62.9 million to $73.9 million. Gross profit came in at $53.6 million compared with $51.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating loss in the quarter was $1.3 million compared with a loss of $4.9 million in the year-ago quarter.



The company announced that its board of directors approved a cash dividend of 9 cents per share for the first quarter of 2021. The amount is payable on Jun 3 to shareholders on record as of May 20.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

During the first quarter, ADTRAN generated $10.7 million of net cash from operating activities.



As of Mar 31, 2021, the company had $63.8 million in cash and cash equivalents with $26.7 million of deferred compensation liability compared with the respective tallies of $60.2 million and $25.9 million at the end of the previous quarter.

