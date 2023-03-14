Adtran (ADTN) Partners With Satelles to Enhance Network Security

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently collaborated with Satelles, Inc., a leading provider of secure time and location technology (STL), to create an alternative solution to the existing Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and enhance the security and dependability of vital infrastructure. Satelles' STL technology uses the encrypted signals sent by low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites to provide extremely accurate, highly secure, and globally accessible timing and location data.



Since STL signals are 1,000 times more powerful than GNSS signals, by incorporating STL into Oscilloquartz network synchronization devices, ADTN intends to improve security against cyber-attacks and boost precision and reduce signal disruption in difficult-to-reach areas. Adtran’s new solution empowers operators in challenging environments and enhances cost-effectiveness by lowering the costs associated with setting up external antennas and drilling through concrete.



The solution is likely to have a wide range of use cases for mobile operators, utility companies, government and researchers as it enables positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services even in applications not supported by GNSS. Through this collaboration, the company aims to strengthen its portfolio and explore new market opportunities in 5G indoor and data centers.



Adtran continues to benefit from solid demand trends of its network solutions driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home Wi-Fi connectivity and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. The company’s end-to-end solutions simplify the deployment of fiber-based broadband services and provide a better customer experience. It is focused on being a top global supplier of access infrastructure and related value-added solutions from the Cloud Edge to the Subscriber Edge through a broad portfolio of flexible hardware and software network solutions. These products enable customers to transition to the fully converged, scalable, highly automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video network of the future.



The company has enabled service providers to leverage the ADTRAN Mosaic Software-Defined Access architecture that combines modern Web-scale technologies with open-source platforms to facilitate rapid innovation in multi-technology, multi-vendor environments. The Mosaic cloud platform and Mosaic OS, combined with programmable network elements, provide operators with a highly agile, open-services architecture. This allows operators to better compete with Web-scale competition by reducing the time and cost to launch new services, technologies and best-of-breed suppliers as they strive to reduce operational costs while creating and deploying differentiated product offerings.



The stock has declined 21.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 23.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Adtran currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



