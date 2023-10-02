ADTRAN (ADTN) OSA 5400 TimeCard Achieves Successful Validation

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN announced that its OSA 5400 TimeCard has successfully obtained approval from the Open Compute Project (OCP) Time Appliance Project (TAP) for data center timing and synchronization. The OSA 5400 TimeCard facilitates smooth and efficient operation for critical, time-sensitive applications. The card’s compact design, scalability and advanced features make it an excellent choice for data center operators looking to adopt open, disaggregated hardware.



Engineered for simplicity and assured operations, the timecard functions in conjunction with ADTRAN’s Ensemble Sync Director, providing enhanced visibility into the entire timing infrastructure. This enables fast detection of any disruptions and proactive issue resolution before they can impact synchronization performance.



Organizations across industries are increasingly opting for standard servers and virtualized applications for digitizing their operations. Legacy white box servers, however, often fall short of providing the robust and precise timing required for these applications. Accurate timing in data centers is crucial for maintaining data integrity, ensuring system reliability and delivering high-performance services, especially for mission-critical applications.



Integration of ADTN’s Oscilloquartz timing technology empowers enterprises and network operators with PTP (Precision Time Protocol) grandmaster and GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) receiver capability for precise timing. ADTRAN’s plug-and-play solution can be seamlessly deployed into available PCIe slots of standard servers or PCs. Moreover, the inclusion of high-performance quartz and rubidium oscillators ensures accurate timing during extended GNSS disturbances.



The OSA 5400 TimeCard adherence to OCP’s TAP specification setup is expediting the industry's transition toward open and standardized hardware. The OCP TAP endorsement is likely to boost commercial prospects for ADTRAN’s advanced timing solutions. Its simple, reliable features can be crucial for distributed system use cases and the advancement of resilient data center infrastructure.



ADTRAN continues to benefit from solid demand trends of its network solutions, driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home Wi-Fi connectivity and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. The company’s end-to-end solutions simplify the deployment of fiber-based broadband services and provide a better customer experience.



It is focused on being a top global supplier of access infrastructure and related value-added solutions from the Cloud Edge to the Subscriber Edge through a broad portfolio of flexible hardware and software network solutions. These products enable a seamless transition to the fully converged, scalable, highly automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video networks of the future.



ADTRAN expects solid traction in its domestic markets for ultra-broadband and fiber-to-the-home solutions, along with Software-Defined access and Ethernet passive optical network solutions. The company also anticipates a pickup in capital spending in Tier-1, Tier-2 and regional service provider market segments. ADTRAN’s global leadership in software-defined access is likely to ensure a steady stream of revenues as it helps clients reduce costs and accelerate service delivery and deployment.



Some notable stocks within the broader industry are Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Arista Networks, Inc. ANET.



Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 5.62%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 5.58%.



It provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.



NVIDIA delivered an earnings surprise of 9.79%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 29.19%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit or GPU. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has delivered an earnings surprise of 12.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

