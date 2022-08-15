Adtran (ADTN) Fiber Extension Portfolio Boosts TPG's Services

Adtran, Inc. ADTN announced that TPG Telecom Group TPG will be leveraging its second-generation Gigabit Gfast fiber extension portfolio to upgrade existing broadband services to Gigabit speeds and attract new subscribers. Adtran, a global provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, is assisting TPG to rapidly roll out Gigabit broadband services to more than 230,000 premises and over 2,000 buildings across Eastern Australia.

TPG is Australia’s second-largest telecommunications provider that holds a large footprint at both single and multiple dwelling locations that were connected by VDSL technology. The service provider was inclined to offer Gigabit services to its existing subscribers. TPG is the first major telecommunications company in Australia to deploy Gfast and selected Adtran’s latest Gfast technology to launch fast, competitive broadband services that are 10 times faster than similar services offered by competitors in the region.

The Adtran second-generation Gfast fiber extension solution makes it convenient to connect hard-to-reach urban and rural locations with Gigabit services by using existing in-building copper or coax to access customers. Adtran’s unique, patented Gfast VDSL coexistence technology enables Gfast-based services to uniquely support the delivery of symmetric and asymmetric Gigabit speeds even when delivered in coexistence with legacy VDSL2 services. Therefore, TPG can quickly upgrade DSL customers to Gigabit services and allow other customers to remain using its DSL service.

What This Means for Adtran?

ADTRAN’s end-to-end solutions simplify the deployment of fiber-based broadband services and provide a better customer experience. The company, in the June quarter, recorded healthy demand trends driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home Wi-Fi connectivity and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. The solid quarterly performance was further buoyed by improved customer diversification and end-to-end fiber broadband solutions.

ADTRAN expects solid traction in its domestic markets for ultra-broadband and fiber-to-the-home solutions along with Software-Defined (SD) access and Ethernet passive optical network (EPON) solutions. The company also anticipates a pickup in capital spending in Tier-1, Tier-2 and regional service provider market segments. ADTRAN’s global leadership in software-defined access is likely to ensure a steady stream of revenues as it helps clients reduce costs and accelerate service delivery and deployment. The company is well positioned to optimize its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum.

Other Stocks to Consider

Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF delivered an earnings surprise of 14.3 % in the last reported quarter. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.7%, on average. Wolfspeed provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, radio frequency devices based on wide band gap semiconductor materials and silicon.



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH delivered an earnings surprise of 26.2% in the last reported quarter. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.7%, on average. Vishay manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe and America.



