ADTRAN (ADTN) Extends Mosaic One Suite for Gaming Community

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN extended its Mosaic One SaaS Suite with the addition of DxTEL’s Fiber Gaming Network (“FGN”). Mosaic One offers cloud-based software-as-a-service combined with AI functionalities. It provides a unified view of customer experience and utilizes AI-driven insights to resolve issues quickly, thus enhancing customer satisfaction.



The esports industry has been witnessing solid momentum in recent years. Significant investments from technology companies, global accessibility, rising media exposure and broadcasting are primarily driving the growth. Leveraging ADTRAN’s technology, DxTEL aims to tap into new revenue prospects by capitalizing on this swiftly expanding sector.



By employing Mosaic ONE, operators will gain access to a range of gaming tournaments, enriched with unparalleled insights pertaining to gamers' quality of experience, spanning from gameplay to subscription packages. This will enable operators to undertake relevant marketing strategies that are better aligned with the preferences of individual subscribers. FGN, powered by ADTRAN Mosaic ONE, provides a comprehensive solution to elevate the esports gaming ecosystem.



Educational institutions will receive essential resources to establish esports clubs and foster the growth of gaming communities. These initiatives will create opportunities for scholarships and professional recognition for talented players in the sphere of esports. The incorporation of Mosaic ONE guarantees strong and reliable connections during bandwidth-intensive competitions and ensures seamless experience in high-stake global competitions.



ADTRAN continues to benefit from solid demand trends of its network solutions, driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home WiFi connectivity and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. The company’s end-to-end solutions simplify the deployment of fiber-based broadband services and provide a better customer experience.



It is focused on being a top global supplier of access infrastructure and related value-added solutions from the Cloud Edge to the Subscriber Edge through a broad portfolio of flexible hardware and software network solutions. These products enable a seamless transition to the fully converged, scalable, highly automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video networks of the future.



The stock has declined 67.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 17.1%



ADTRAN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Motorola Solutions, Inc MSI currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 5.62%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 5.58%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



It provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.



Workday Inc. WDAY, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 13.05%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 18.02%.



Workday is a provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 0.26%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 18.48%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit or GPU. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence based solutions that now support high performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.

