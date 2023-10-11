ADTRAN (ADTN) Deploys FSP 3000 to Boost Digitization in Africa

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently announced that CSquared has opted to deploy ADTRAN’s FSP 3000 open optical transport technology to establish an ultra-fast fiber network infrastructure across Togo. Leveraging CSquared expertise with ADTRAN’s optical network technology, the West African country aims to provide high-speed broadband services to its citizens and underserved communities.



CSquared, a prominent technology company based in Africa, is actively investing in open-access broadband infrastructure throughout the region. By integrating the FSP 3000, CSquared will gain a substantial total transport capacity of 400 gigabits per second, which is essential for high bandwidth-intensive applications. The FSP 3000 also empowers network operators to deploy best-in-class equipment with the flexibility to upgrade in tune with the evolving user demands.



One of the major challenges network operators faces is providing reliable connectivity for applications with strict low latency requirements. Latency is impacted by legacy frame switches, which often cause network congestion.



To mitigate this challenge, ADTRAN is offering FSP 150 Ethernet access devices. The compact, energy-efficient solution will enrich consumers with symmetrical connectivity ranging from 1Gbit/S to 10Gbit/S. It minimizes latency, reduces jitter and ensures fast, reliable and secure connectivity. This is particularly useful for businesses relying on time-sensitive applications in their day-to-day operations.



5G networks occasionally receive data from multiple base stations, and timing mismatches between cell towers can disrupt services, leading to potential revenue losses for network operators. The growing use of data-intensive applications and the surge in bandwidth demand make the situation difficult for service providers. The comprehensive synchronization future of FSP 150 combined with the FSP 3000 optical transport solution effectively addresses these concerns.



The technology better equips CSquared to scale its infrastructure swiftly per varied requirements. Additionally, incorporating Google Equiano subsea cable will ensure a substantial increase in bandwidth and provide the essential transport capacity needed to enable faster services in the future.



An interconnected, robust digital economy offers a multitude of benefits to individuals and businesses and is one of the crucial prerequisites for a country’s overall development. It facilitates services such as digital banking and mobile payment systems that bring financial services to underserved communities.



Digital learning facilities make educational resources more accessible. Furthermore, it empowers domestic industries with access to global markets, fostering the growth of e-commerce businesses. ADTRAN, in collaboration with CSquared, is taking active initiatives to develop a high-quality fiber infrastructure that will enrich the citizens of Togo with affordable connectivity and transform the country into a thriving digital economy.



ADTRAN continues to benefit from solid demand trends of its network solutions, driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home Wi-Fi connectivity and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. The company’s end-to-end solutions simplify the deployment of fiber-based broadband services and provide a better customer experience.



It is focused on being a top global supplier of access infrastructure and related value-added solutions from the Cloud Edge to the Subscriber Edge through a broad portfolio of flexible hardware and software network solutions. These products enable a seamless transition to the fully converged, scalable, highly automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video networks of the future.



ADTRAN expects solid traction in its domestic markets for ultra-broadband and fiber-to-the-home solutions, along with Software-Defined access and Ethernet passive optical network solutions. The company also anticipates a pickup in capital spending in Tier-1, Tier-2 and regional service provider market segments. ADTRAN’s global leadership in software-defined access is likely to ensure a steady stream of revenues as it helps clients reduce costs and accelerate service delivery and deployment.



The stock has declined 59.7% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 30.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ADTRAN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 5.62%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 5.58%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



It provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 9.79%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 29.19%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit or GPU. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has delivered an earnings surprise of 12.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.