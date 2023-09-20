ADTRAN (ADTN) Boosts TCT's Rural Broadband Connectivity

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently revealed that TCT has selected its Mosaic One technology to boost broadband connectivity in rural Wyoming and the Southern Montana region. Rural areas often lack high-speed broadband connectivity because of low population density and high infrastructure costs. These make it less viable for service providers to invest in those areas. ADTRAN’s advanced technology addresses this concern and ensures the sustainability of the network operations.



Mosaic One enriches engineers with AI-driven insights that swiftly detect at-risk connections and mitigate service interruptions. It offers a unified view of customer experience and actionable intelligence that enhances decision-making of support teams. This significantly improves customer satisfaction and resolves issues on the first call.



With the increasing competition in the broadband market, service providers are seeking a solution that enables effective targeting of the right customer segment. Mosaic One marketing tools efficiently assess consumer behavior and equip the marketing team with client insights and advanced filters. This allows service providers to develop intelligent marketing campaigns that stand out among the competitors, thereby unlocking new monetization opportunities.



The advanced features come with no hidden charges and minimize equipment-related issues. Leveraging these cutting-edge features, TCT will be able to bring robust full fiber connectivity in underserved areas, streamline network operations and expand its footprint.



ADTRAN’s Total Access 5000 series is a 10Gbit/s fiber access platform. It offers greater scalability and can support high bandwidth-intensive applications with ease. The offerings also include in-home Wi-Fi technology that integrates a comprehensive suite of residential solutions. ADTRAN’s cloud-managed adaptive Wi-Fi system ensures an intuitive, personalized experience for customers.



Successful deployment of the technology will greatly enhance digital infrastructure in the rural Wyoming region. It will also open up numerous opportunities in the sphere of business, health care and education, and accelerate economic development.



ADTRAN continues to benefit from solid demand trends of its network solutions, driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home Wi-Fi connectivity and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. The company’s end-to-end solutions simplify the deployment of fiber-based broadband services and provide a better customer experience.



It is focused on being a top global supplier of access infrastructure and related value-added solutions from the Cloud Edge to the Subscriber Edge through a broad portfolio of flexible hardware and software network solutions. These products enable a seamless transition to the fully converged, scalable, highly automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video networks of the future.



ADTRAN expects solid traction in its domestic markets for ultra-broadband and fiber-to-the-home solutions, along with Software-Defined access and Ethernet passive optical network solutions. The company also anticipates a pickup in capital spending in Tier-1, Tier-2 and regional service provider market segments. ADTRAN’s global leadership in software-defined access is likely to ensure a steady stream of revenues as it helps clients reduce costs and accelerate service delivery and deployment.



The stock has lost 56.1% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 4.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ADTRAN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

