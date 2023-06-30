ADTRAN (ADTN) Boosts Network Security With Pioneering Product

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. ADTN has taken a significant step forward in network security by launching a groundbreaking product — FSP 3000 S-Flex. This market-first product is designed to simplify operations and streamline inventories, catering to enterprises' diverse needs by seamlessly supporting a comprehensive range of Data Center Interconnect (DCI) and Storage Area Network (SAN) protocols and speeds.



The S-Flex solution is a highly versatile DWDM (dense wavelength division multiplexing) muxponder (that sends and receives signals in optical fiber communication). It supports 64Gbit/s Fibre Channel services, boosting total transport capacity to an impressive 400Gbit/s.



One of the most compelling aspects of the FSP 3000 S-Flex is its enhanced security features, particularly the robust data protection provided by Adva Network Security's ConnectGuard encryption. Even in the face of quantum computer attacks, the highly secure variant of S-Flex ensures the safety of mission-critical data, now and in the future. This level of data security is crucial in today's era of digital transformation, where organizations face ever-increasing performance requirements and surging application workloads.



With a total capacity of 400Gbit/s, the compact design of S-Flex meets the most stringent DCI requirements in terms of speed and footprint. It is ideal for high-capacity mission-critical networks in industries such as financial services, government institutions, defense and public health infrastructure. The FSP 3000 S-Flex addresses all SAN and DWDM network operation demands, including ultra-low latency, Fibre Channel performance monitoring and seamless integration with Fibre Channel trunking technology.



The introduction of FSP 3000 S-Flex positions ADTRAN at the forefront of SAN innovation and empowers a new breed of disaster recovery and business continuity implementations. This advancement enables enterprises to dramatically increase transport capacity and reduce operational complexity. It guarantees the integrity and privacy of their most valuable information.



ADTRAN continues to benefit from solid demand for its network solutions. The company’s end-to-end solutions simplify the deployment of fiber-based broadband services and provide a better customer experience. It is focused on being a top global supplier of access infrastructure and related value-added solutions from the Cloud Edge to the Subscriber Edge through a broad portfolio of flexible hardware and software network solutions. These products enable customers to transition to the fully converged, scalable, highly automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video network of the future.



The stock has declined 41.9% over the past year against the industry’s gain of 5.7%.



