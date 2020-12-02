ADTRAN (ADTN) Boosts NetVanta Suite for Enterprise Networks

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN has expanded its portfolio of NetVanta access routers to deliver better speed and capacity for fiber-based IP connectivity to enterprises. The Huntsville, AL-based networking equipment maker continues to optimize its customer and product diversity as communications service providers scale up their network capabilities.



There has been an exponential increase in demands on an enterprise network as cloud services and work-from-home trends continue, resulting in a remote workforce environment. ADTRAN’s NetVanta portfolio supports enterprise networking by providing secure connections for cloud-collaboration and services, video communications and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP).



The company’s enterprise solutions have a highly diversified customer base, which has aided in the expansion of the NetVanta portfolio. The latest enhancements are likely to address the growing bandwidth demands on the enterprise network. Also, it will deliver the solutions for managed service providers to build the best-in-class network for customers.



The NetVanta 3148 and 4148 routers combine a range of capabilities into one platform for more flexibility and better price performance. These solutions make it easier for managed service providers to bundle and deliver competitive business services.



The access routers scale up the performance to address the higher bandwidth demands. The NetVanta 3148 and 4148 access routers build on ADTRAN’s history of delivering high-value converged solutions by joining routing and switching capabilities for copper and fiber into VoIP platforms.



To complement the Network Solutions portfolio and enable customers to accelerate time to market, ADTRAN offers a complete portfolio of maintenance, turnkey network implementation, solutions integration and managed services. It expects solid traction in domestic markets for ultra-broadband and fiber-to-the-home solutions.



The company’s products and services support fiber- and copper-based infrastructures and several wireless and coax-based solutions, lowering the cost to deploy advanced services across a wide range of applications. ADTRAN expects a pickup in capital spending in Tier-1, Tier-2 and regional service provider market segments as 5G deployments gain pace. The company’s leadership in software-defined access augurs a steady stream of revenues, as it helps clients reduce costs and accelerate service delivery.



ADTRAN’s shares have gained 9.5% in the past six months compared with 22.8% growth of the industry. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 132.3%, on average.









The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Plantronics PLT, United States Cellular USM and NIC EGOV, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 568.2%, on average.



U.S. Cellular delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 231.1%, on average.



NIC delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 27.5%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN): Free Stock Analysis Report



United States Cellular Corporation (USM): Free Stock Analysis Report



NIC Inc. (EGOV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Plantronics, Inc. (PLT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.