ADTRAN (ADTN) Boosts Fiber Broadband With BUGLAS Membership

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently announced its membership in a Germany-based fiber optic consortium — BUGLAS. Markedly, ADTRAN has been a prominent broadband equipment developer in Germany for a long time.



As part of the collaboration, ADTRAN is primarily focused on establishing a streamlined connectivity infrastructure with a superior fiber broadband delivery. It is also supporting alternative networks (altnets) in the European country to address the accretive demands of high-speed bandwidth driven by sustainable broadband access technology.



With more than 20 years of industry exposure, the latest move underscores ADTRAN’s efforts to provide future-proof broadband service delivery with high-end portfolio of turnkey network implementation services.



Established in 2009, BUGLAS is an association of member companies that are responsible for operating fiber optic lines in Germany. Some of its members are CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM, D-Link, NetCologne, Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM and Huawei.



Notably, the German federal association for optical fiber access aids service providers by enabling major long-term investments into Fiber to the Building/Home networks while laying down the foundation for future-proof network for seamless connectivity.



As part of its long-standing presence in Germany, ADTRAN will contribute to BUGLAS’ technical and product work streams. With a workforce of more than 250 employees in Germany, the Huntsville, AL-based company is well positioned to help BUGLAS’ member companies by capitalizing on its state-of-the-art research and development facilities.



The recent collaboration enables ADTRAN to enhance the member companies’ businesses and improve their competitiveness in the global arena on the back of its close-knit relationship with BUGLAS.



Markedly, the German altnets intend to achieve the European Commission’s target to deploy a gigabit network to all the European households by 2030. That said, ADTRAN is set to aid altnets with the creation of avant-garde, cost-efficient fiber networks in Germany while augmenting its footprint in the European altnet ecosystem with utmost agility.



ADTRAN is optimizing its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum as communication service providers scale up their network capabilities. The company is well poised to benefit from accretive customer engagements across its portfolio of software-defined access, 10G solutions and G.fast products.



Its network implementation services provide speed and scale to build fiber and fixed wireless networks. This, in turn, enables service providers to reach more customers and expand their competitive edge. The company’s global strategy of diversification across geographies and markets augurs well for growth.



The stock has surged 220.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 113.2% in the past year.





ADTRAN currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



A better-ranked stock in the broader industry is Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 61.7%, on average.

