ADTRAN (ADTN) Advanced Link Monitor Boosts Network Efficiency

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently announced that South Central Rural Telecommunications Cooperative (SCRTC) opted to deploy ADTRAN’s Advanced Link Monitor (ALM) to proactively identify faults and degradation in fiber networks. Optical fiber is the backbone of today’s network and making sure it is fully operational is a complex endeavor. Broadband connectivity has become essential for daily life with its broad range of use cases in businesses, remote work, education, entertainment and access to healthcare and financial services.



In the event of service outages, pinpointing the exact cause and location poses a significant challenge for service providers. Complex network infrastructure and diverse geographical locations also add to the challenges. A delay in maintenance can prolong downtime, causing disruptions to essential services and adversely affecting consumer satisfaction. Owing to these factors, SCRTC is seeking a solution that provides subscribers with a swift resolution.



To mitigate these issues, SCRTC has deployed the ADTRAN ALM 96-port unit across three hub sites. This monitoring solution offers real-time actionable insights into fiber infrastructure. The ALM’s in-built optical time domain reflectometer acts like a radar pinpointing any disruption.



This advanced technology works in conjunction with ADTRAN’s GIS-based tracking solution and Ensemble Fiber Director to facilitate precise tracking of the outage location for any issues such as water damage, attenuation and more. From a single hub location, the solution can effectively monitor up to 110 fiber links.

ALM’s capability to efficiently identify, detect and locate fiber faults has eliminated the tedious work of manual fault finding. This has resulted in efficient utilization of maintenance resources and minimized downtime by reducing the troubleshooting time. The ALM solution boasts fanless operation and utilizes solid-state memory storage, which ensures greater reliability and lower operating costs. In addition to lowering energy consumption, the solution effectively boosts network resilience, drives operational efficiency and improves customer satisfaction.



ADTRAN continues to benefit from solid demand trends for its network solutions, driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home Wi-Fi connectivity and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. The company’s end-to-end solutions simplify the deployment of fiber-based broadband services and provide a better customer experience.



It is focused on being a top global supplier of access infrastructure and related value-added solutions from the Cloud Edge to the Subscriber Edge through a broad portfolio of flexible hardware and software network solutions. These products enable a seamless transition to the fully converged, scalable, highly automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video networks of the future.



The stock has lost 62.4% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 53.5%.



