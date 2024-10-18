ADTN Solution to Boost Michigan's Network: Will it Benefit the Stock ?

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently announced that D & P Communications will leverage the former’s state-of-the-art fiber access technology to boost its broadband capabilities. This collaborative effort aims to deliver multigigabit connectivity to a wider range of D & P Communications’ subscribers in the urban and underserved rural communities across Southern Michigan.

How Will ADTN Solution Aid D & P Communications?

The deployment will feature ADTRAN’s scalable fiber broadband solution, incorporating Combo PON technology. With ADTRAN’s high-capacity Optical Line Terminals (OLTs), which are at the heart of PON technology, D & P Communications can boost its network capacity and scale effectively with the rising user demand.



Additionally, utilizing ADTRAN’s high-performance Optical Network Terminals (ONTs), the OLTs are anticipated to allow the service provider to support legacy GPON and new XGS-PON multigigabit users ensuring dependable high-speed connections. This upgrade will likely enhance the fiber-to-the-home network, providing increased speed and capacity with symmetric 10Gbit/s XGS-PON.

Increasing Client Base to Drive ADTN Performance

Modern digital society is increasingly inclining toward high bandwidth-intensive applications where service providers need multi-gigabit ethernet services to support the rising user demand. ADTRAN’s next generation multigigabit XGS-PON ONT solution matches these requirements.



The solution offers multigigabit 2.5GbE services, delivering reliable and secure home connectivity and supporting high bandwidth-intensive use cases. The company’s products and services provide solutions that support fiber- and copper-based infrastructures and a growing number of wireless and coax-based solutions, lowering the overall cost of deploying advanced services across a wide range of applications.



ADTRAN’s open and flexible solution suite seamlessly integrates with D & P Communications’ existing network infrastructure, providing a clear path for future upgrades as demand escalates. This collaborative effort aims to usher Southern Michigan into the multigigabit age, bolstering the region's connectivity landscape.



With a strong presence in more than 60 countries, ADTRAN is expected to benefit from the increasing customer base. This will likely enable the company to generate higher revenues in the upcoming quarters. Improving financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

ADTN’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of ADTRAN have lost 10.4% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 57.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ADTN’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

ADTRAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Its excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 4.19%.



Workday Inc. WDAY sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%. WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains.



Ooma, Inc. OOMA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.14%.



Ooma provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company's products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States.

