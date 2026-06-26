ADTN Rides on Network Solutions Momentum: Will Growth Continue?

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN generated revenues of $237.9 million, up from $202.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The 17.7% year-over-year uptick was driven by healthy demand for optical networking, broadband access infrastructure and AI-related connectivity solutions. Optical Networking Solutions revenues increased 24% year over year to $97.3 million.



This is the company’s fastest-growing product category. AI infrastructure spending, rising cloud connectivity requirements and usage of higher-bandwidth services are creating incremental demand for ADTRAN's optical transport equipment.



Broadband buildout in the United States is another major growth catalyst. Several government programs are backing broadband expansion to mitigate the digital divide across rural and remote regions of the country. This is creating a favorable demand environment for ADTRAN's fiber access equipment.



Europe’s network operators are replacing Chinese networking vendors from the critical infrastructure. This has also created a multi-year growth opportunity for the company. AI data center networking is emerging as a new growth catalyst. During the first quarter of 2026, ADTRAN introduced LiteWave800, its first solution purpose-built for intra-data center AI infrastructure. The company also partnered with euNetworks to support a new quantum-safe connectivity service using encrypted optical transport and fiber monitoring technology across Europe. These initiatives broaden ADTRAN’s exposure to growing AI data center networking and secure optical connectivity demand.

How Are Competitors Faring?

ADTRAN faces competition from Ciena Corporation CIEN and Calix Inc. CALX. Calix continues to expand the capabilities of its AI-native Calix One platform across residential, business and MDU markets. The company recently introduced standards-based 50G-PON support and expanded its Wi-Fi 7 portfolio, enabling providers to scale bandwidth-intensive services without rebuilding existing fiber networks. BEAD-related deployments, including large rural broadband expansion projects, remain a major growth driver. In the first quarter of 2026, revenues from the Appliance segment were $232.8 million compared with $179.7 million in the year-earlier quarter. Sales increased as broadband providers bought more equipment to expand and upgrade their networks.



Ciena is witnessing encouraging demand trends as AI applications drive higher network traffic and bandwidth consumption across cloud and service provider environments. Customers are prioritizing investments in network infrastructure to support AI model training, data ingestion and inference workloads. Cloud provider revenues accounted for 46% of total sales and climbed 70% year over year. Revenues from RLS and Waveserver products each increased more than 50% from the prior-year quarter. India’s revenues more than doubled. Management highlighted that demand for optical networking tied to AI deployments continues to exceed supply, providing longer-term visibility.

ADTN’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

ADTRAN has gained 58% in the past year compared with the Communication Components industry’s growth of 334.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Going by the price/book ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 8.24 book value, lower than 14.31 for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s earnings estimates for 2026 have improved over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ADTN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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